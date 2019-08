- The United Launch Alliance (ULA) says that they are holding their Thursday morning launch of the Atlas V rocket, as they look at a hydraulic steering parameter.

Target liftoff has been pushed into today's two-hour launch opportunity, which began at 5:44 a.m. and ends at 7:44 a.m. An action to correct the hydraulic steering positioning is being developed.

If the hold is lifted, ULA will launch an Atlas V 551 rocket into orbit Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Space Launch Complex 41.

The rocket will carry a communications satellite into space for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center.

The cargo represents the fifth communications satellite in the Lockheed Martin-built Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) series, which provide highly-secure, jam-proof connectivity between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces.

The ULA launch team is controlling the #AEHF5 countdown from the Atlas Spaceflight Operations Center. The #AtlasV rocket has been powered up and activities are going smoothly for launch at 5:44amEDT (0944 UTC). Live countdown updates: https://t.co/VsjWiGAOLx pic.twitter.com/XDM2VNrHTY — ULA (@ulalaunch) August 8, 2019