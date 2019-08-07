If the hold is lifted, ULA will launch an Atlas V 551 rocket into orbit Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Space Launch Complex 41.
The rocket will carry a communications satellite into space for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center.
The cargo represents the fifth communications satellite in the Lockheed Martin-built Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) series, which provide highly-secure, jam-proof connectivity between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces.
The ULA launch team is controlling the #AEHF5 countdown from the Atlas Spaceflight Operations Center. The #AtlasV rocket has been powered up and activities are going smoothly for launch at 5:44amEDT (0944 UTC). Live countdown updates: https://t.co/VsjWiGAOLx pic.twitter.com/XDM2VNrHTY — ULA (@ulalaunch) August 8, 2019
Wondering when and where you may see the #AtlasV #AEHF5 launch in and around Florida? This visibility map shows when and where your best chances are to see the rocket! Launch is scheduled for Thursday at 5:44amEDT from @45thspacewing at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. pic.twitter.com/FTWomT52fr — ULA (@ulalaunch) August 8, 2019
Posted Aug 07 2019 11:42PM EDT
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has released dramatic body camera video of the arrest of a suspected bank robber.
The take down happened right in the middle of a DeBary road. The video shows deputies surrounding the suspect in his car.
"If you move, I'll shoot you," shouts one deputy as they move in.
Posted Aug 07 2019 11:41PM EDT
A local business has stepped up to help some children in need, after their pregnant mother was shot in the head. It's a gift from the heart, as Jayla, Jamison and Jermain get ready to start school, while their mother, Teshayna Bennett recovers.
"It's cool!," said little Jayla.
Well said, about the air conditioning business making the donation, of backpacks full of school supplies and $100 gift cards.
Posted Aug 07 2019 11:32PM EDT
A former NFL football player is accused of knocking out a man outside an Orlando nightclub.
According to investigators, it all went down on Central Avenue, after the victim accidentally bumped into the suspect and a confrontation followed.
For months, investigators have been looking for a man seen in cell phone video punching Mason Graham outside Tier Nightclub, leaving Graham unconscious. Authorities have identified the suspect in the video as Michael Anthony Sims-Walker.