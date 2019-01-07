Late-night SunRail southbound train service to continue into early 2019

- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDOT) says that the SunRail special southbound late train will continue to run in early 2019.

The train, which travels southbound from Church Street Station, will run on select nights in January through early April. The service coincides with Orlando Magic home games at the Amway Center.

The SunRail late train runs on:

January 18th, 25th, 29th, and 31th

February 7th, 14th, 22nd and 28th

March 8th, 14th, 20th, 22nd and 25th

April 3rd and 5th

If you wish to take this southbound train home on those nights, make your way to the southbound platform at Church Street Station, where the special train leaves for points south at 10:30 p.m. If traveling northbound, customers can take the SunRail train that normally leaves the northbound Church Street platform at 10:30 p.m.