The Villages' famous resident, Larry the alligator, has a new home at Gatorland in Orlando. The 800-pound reptile will live out his days in the company of the park's other gators.

Larry went viral earlier this month when he spotted strolling through the Villages. He even has his own Facebook page with over 6,000 likes.

The moment Larry the Alligator was released at Gatorland this morning. Larry is famously known for taking leisurely strolls at The Villages golf courses. Now he has a new home! 🐊 #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/LOR1uAsxM5 — Amanda McKenzie (@AmandaMckNews) March 14, 2019





Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh told Fox 35 that with mating season beginning, Larry is expected "to find his spot and get him a few females around there."

McHugh also mentioned that they have been developing relationships with local trappers so that when they find big gators like Larry, they are contacted and compensated for the gator. Their contact for the Villages told McHugh that Larry was getting "too close to people and too comfortable."

Larry is the "26th or 27th alligator that we have saved through our conservation program at Gatorland Global while working with our local trappers," McHugh said.

Larry is is 11-foot long and about 800 pounds. McHugh described him as big, strong, and healthy, despite losing the end of his tail while young. He is still growing and could grow another two feet. He's only about 35-years-old and will live to be about 60.

The famous alligator can now be visited at Gatorland.