- Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office say a standoff situation between their SWAT unit and a suspect has ended.

Deputies surrounded a home in the 700 block of Gainsboro Street in Deltona to arrest a man wanted on multiple charges, stemming from an investigation into shoplifting incident earlier in the day.

David Readdean, 27, was tracked to the home after authorities said he struggled and fled from a deputy who was responding to a call that man had stolen some items from a Publix grocery store on Courtland Blvd.

Readdean was also involved in a traffic crash, which he fled before carjacking a vehicle occupied by a woman and her two children, ages 3 and 6, according to investigators.

"He demanded she drive away, and she did, in fear that he might hurt her or her kids. She later dropped him off near Saxon Boulevard and Woffington Avenue," explained Andrew Gant, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.

Readdean has been taken into custody, accused of include resisting an officer with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, escape, carjacking, three counts of kidnapping, possession of heroin and driving without a valid license. Bond is set at $247,500.

Spirit Elementary was temporarily placed on lockdown while deputies searched the area.