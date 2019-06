- A Central Florida martial arts teacher is being bars, charged with 96 counts of sexual battery on a child.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office reports that Ruben Morales Jr., 62, was arrested on 36 counts of sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age and 60 counts of sexual battery on a child over 12 years of age.

Detectives have been investigating Morales since April 2019.

"Through our extensive investigation and with the help of our tenacious victim, probable cause was obtained to arrest Ruben Morales Jr."

Morales was a martial arts teacher in the Lake Nona area for years, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with additional information on Morales to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 407-348-1150.