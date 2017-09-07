Lake County shelter seeks adopters, fosters ahead of Irma

- Hurricane Irma is fast approaching Florida, and the Lake County Animal Shelter is near capacity. The shelter is currently caring for approximately 200 dogs and hundreds more cats, and are seeking rescue, adopters and fosters before the storm strikes.

Local residents who plan to stay in town in a secure, site-built home may consider a hurricane shelter break sleepover this week. This short-term foster program will allow residents to become “hurricane heroes” while enjoying the company of one of the shelter's dogs.

To find out more, stop by the shelter at 28123 County Road 561, Tavares, call 352-343-9688 or visit http://www.lakecountyfl.gov/LCAS. For the most up-to-date information and photos of adoptable animals, follow the shelter on Facebook and Twitter.

The Halifax Humane Society is also putting out a call for all potential adopters and foster parents to act now since their center is at capacity.

“In preparation for the hurricane, we are experiencing many people surrendering their pets as well as smaller shelters transferring animals to us. However due to the circumstances, we are having very few adoptions”, said Barry KuKes, Community Outreach Director. “We want to remind people that they should not abandon their pets. Their evacuation planning should include the needs of their pets including food, medications, travel items like crates, etc. There are many pet friendly hotels and shelters"

For pet friendly shelters contact Volusia County Animal Control at 386-248-1790. For pet friendly hotels nationwide, visit www.bringfido.com. Several people who have brought in an animal have stated it was a stray when in reality (after a microchip scan) the animal was actually their pet. Please do not surrender your own pets. They can evacuate with you to a nearby pet friendly shelter. Lastly, do not tie your pet to a fence or lock them in an outdoor pen without the ability to escape driving rains, horrific winds and possible major flooding. Your pet wouldn’t abandon you at your time of need; give your pet the same courtesy and care.”

HHS will remain open to the public for as long as the conditions are safe for our personnel and the animals in our care. As of this writing, HHS will be open Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 2pm. Monday hours are dependent upon when and how much Hurricane Irma impacts the Central Florida our area.