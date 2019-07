- A Lake County man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after authorities found two severely emaciated horses in his care.

Kyle Brower, 39, was arrested on Wednesday at his home on Holly Branch Road.

According to an arrest affidavit, an animal control officer was called to the home by someone concerned after seeing a very thin horse lying down in pasture. The report states that the horse's ribs, shoulders, spine and hip bones were visible under the skin. The officer scored the horse a 1 out of 10 on a body condition scale.

A veterinarian was called and determined that the horse could not stand due to starvation. The horse was euthanized because of its condition.

Another horse was located, also owned by Brower, which was able to stand but was also emaciated and its skeleton was showing through its skin. That horse was seized and transferred to the Lake County Animal Shelter.