<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419129864" data-article-version="1.0">Lake County man arrested after two starving horses found on property</h1> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/horse%20for%20web_1563552505910.png_7534858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419129864-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="horse for web_1563552505910.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/EMACIATED%20HORSE%202_1563552514121.png_7534861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419129864-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="EMACIATED HORSE 2_1563552514121.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/kyle%20brower_1563552515457.jpg_7534862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419129864-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="kyle brower_1563552515457.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/EMACIATED%20HORSE%203_1563552510764.png_7534860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419129864-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="EMACIATED HORSE 3_1563552510764.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/EMACIATED%20HORSE%201_1563552507253.png_7534859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419129864-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="EMACIATED HORSE 1_1563552507253.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-419129864-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/horse%20for%20web_1563552505910.png_7534858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="horse for web_1563552505910.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/EMACIATED%20HORSE%202_1563552514121.png_7534861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="EMACIATED HORSE 2_1563552514121.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/kyle%20brower_1563552515457.jpg_7534862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="kyle brower_1563552515457.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/EMACIATED%20HORSE%203_1563552510764.png_7534860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="EMACIATED HORSE 3_1563552510764.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="horse for web_1563552505910.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/EMACIATED%20HORSE%202_1563552514121.png_7534861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="EMACIATED HORSE 2_1563552514121.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/kyle%20brower_1563552515457.jpg_7534862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="kyle brower_1563552515457.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/EMACIATED%20HORSE%203_1563552510764.png_7534860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="EMACIATED HORSE 3_1563552510764.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/EMACIATED%20HORSE%201_1563552507253.png_7534859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="EMACIATED HORSE 1_1563552507253.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 12:20PM EDT</span></p>

<p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Lake County man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after authorities found two severely emaciated horses in his care.</p>

<p>Kyle Brower, 39, was arrested on Wednesday at his home on Holly Branch Road. </p>

<p>According to an arrest affidavit, an animal control officer was called to the home by someone concerned after seeing a very thin horse lying down in pasture. The report states that the horse's ribs, shoulders, spine and hip bones were visible under the skin. The officer scored the horse a 1 out of 10 on a body condition scale.</p>

<p>A veterinarian was called and determined that the horse could not stand due to starvation. The horse was euthanized because of its condition.</p>

<p>Another horse was located, also owned by Brower, which was able to stand but was also emaciated and its skeleton was showing through its skin. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Lake County man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after authorities found two severely emaciated horses in his care.</p> <p>Kyle Brower, 39, was arrested on Wednesday at his home on Holly Branch Road. </p> <p>According to an arrest affidavit, an animal control officer was called to the home by someone concerned after seeing a very thin horse lying down in pasture. The report states that the horse's ribs, shoulders, spine and hip bones were visible under the skin. The officer scored the horse a 1 out of 10 on a body condition scale.</p> <p>A veterinarian was called and determined that the horse could not stand due to starvation. The horse was euthanized because of its condition.</p> <p>Another horse was located, also owned by Brower, which was able to stand but was also emaciated and its skeleton was showing through its skin. <h3>More Local News Stories</h3>

<h4>State jobless rate unchanged at 3.4 percent</h4>
<p>Gov. Ron DeSantis touted private-sector job creation Friday as Florida's unemployment rate held steady from May to June.</p><p>The 3.4 percent jobless rate for June reflected 349,000 Floridians out of work --- down 4,000 from May --- from a workforce of 10.3 million, according to numbers released by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.</p><p>After the monthly numbers were posted, DeSantis issued a statement crediting the state's "low taxes and reasonable regulations" for "fueling a strong private-sector job growth rate." DeSantis pointed to year-to-year gains in the categories of education and health services; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; construction; trade, transportation and utilities; and financial activities.</p>

<h4>Police searching for missing teen from West Palm Beach</h4>
<p>Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered teenager from West Palm Beach.</p><p>West Palm Beach police say 15-year-old Gissel Santon was last seen on Thursday at her home on Omar Road. </p>

<h4>Police searching for 13-year-old Florida girl missing for nearly a week</h4>
<p>Have you seen Tyleah Lee?</p><p>Miami Gardens police say the 13-year-old girl has been missing since Saturday.</p> (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State jobless rate unchanged at 3.4 percent</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 12:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 12:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Ron DeSantis touted private-sector job creation Friday as Florida’s unemployment rate held steady from May to June.</p><p>The 3.4 percent jobless rate for June reflected 349,000 Floridians out of work --- down 4,000 from May --- from a workforce of 10.3 million, according to numbers released by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.</p><p>After the monthly numbers were posted, DeSantis issued a statement crediting the state’s “low taxes and reasonable regulations” for “fueling a strong private-sector job growth rate.” DeSantis pointed to year-to-year gains in the categories of education and health services; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; construction; trade, transportation and utilities; and financial activities.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-searching-for-missing-teen-from-west-palm-beach" title="Police searching for missing teen from West Palm Beach" data-articleId="419122813" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/missing%20teen_1563551011977.png_7534824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/missing%20teen_1563551011977.png_7534824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/missing%20teen_1563551011977.png_7534824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/missing%20teen_1563551011977.png_7534824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/missing%20teen_1563551011977.png_7534824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police searching for missing teen from West Palm Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 11:41AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 11:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered teenager from West Palm Beach.</p><p>West Palm Beach police say 15-year-old Gissel Santon was last seen on Thursday at her home on Omar Road. </p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-searching-for-13-year-old-florida-girl-missing-for-nearly-a-week" title="Police searching for 13-year-old Florida girl missing for nearly a week" data-articleId="419073570" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/missing%20ty_1563533554675.png_7534312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/missing%20ty_1563533554675.png_7534312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/missing%20ty_1563533554675.png_7534312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/missing%20ty_1563533554675.png_7534312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/missing%20ty_1563533554675.png_7534312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police searching for 13-year-old Florida girl missing for nearly a week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 06:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 06:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Have you seen Tyleah Lee?</p><p>Miami Gardens police say the 13-year-old girl has been missing since Saturday.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" <h3>Featured Videos</h3>

<h3>The proud 'children of Apollo'</h3>
<h3>How the spacesuit has evolved since Apollo-era</h3>
<h3>A look at NASA's future missions to the moon</h3>
<h3>Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge ride celebrates 1-millionth rider since opening on May 31</h3> style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Children_of_Apollo_0_7534929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Children_of_Apollo_0_20190719160833-408795"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The proud 'children of Apollo'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/how-the-spacesuit-has-evolved-since-apollo-era"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Evolution_of_spacesuits_0_7534797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Evolution_of_spacesuits_0_20190719155913-408795"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How the spacesuit has evolved since Apollo-era</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/a-look-at-nasa-s-future-missions-to-the-moon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Returning_to_the_moon_0_7534646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Returning_to_the_moon_0_20190719152031-408795"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A look at NASA's future missions to the moon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/star-wars-galaxy-s-edge-ride-celebrates-1-millionth-rider-since-opening-on-may-31"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/31/_Star_Wars__Galaxy_s_Edge__opens_at_Disn_0_7335115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Star_Wars__Galaxy_s_Edge__opens_at_Disn_0_20190531135736-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge ride celebrates 1-millionth rider since opening on May 31</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" <h3>Most Recent</h3>

<h3>The proud 'children of Apollo'</h3>
<h3>Orlando Pride looks for back-to-back home wins Saturday against Sky Blue</h3>
<h3>How the spacesuit has evolved since Apollo-era</h3>
<h3>State jobless rate unchanged at 3.4 percent</h3>
<h3>Lake County man arrested after two starving horses found on property</h3> https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Children_of_Apollo_0_7534929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Children_of_Apollo_0_7534929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Children_of_Apollo_0_7534929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>The proud 'children of Apollo'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/orlando-pride-looks-for-back-to-back-home-wins-saturday-against-sky-blue" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando Pride looks for back-to-back home wins Saturday against Sky Blue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/how-the-spacesuit-has-evolved-since-apollo-era" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Evolution_of_spacesuits_0_7534797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Evolution_of_spacesuits_0_7534797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Evolution_of_spacesuits_0_7534797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Evolution_of_spacesuits_0_7534797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Evolution_of_spacesuits_0_7534797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>How the spacesuit has evolved since Apollo-era</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/state-jobless-rate-unchanged-at-34-percent" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/04/GETTY-hiring-employment_1546614480242_6588720_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/04/GETTY-hiring-employment_1546614480242_6588720_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/04/GETTY-hiring-employment_1546614480242_6588720_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/04/GETTY-hiring-employment_1546614480242_6588720_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/04/GETTY-hiring-employment_1546614480242_6588720_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;now&#x20;hiring&#x20;sign&#x20;is&#x20;displayed&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;window&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;Brooklyn&#x20;business&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2c;&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Spencer&#x20;Platt&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State jobless rate unchanged at 3.4 percent</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lake-county-man-arrested-after-two-starving-horses-found-on-property" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/horse%20for%20web_1563552505910.png_7534858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/horse%20for%20web_1563552505910.png_7534858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/horse%20for%20web_1563552505910.png_7534858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/horse%20for%20web_1563552505910.png_7534858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/horse%20for%20web_1563552505910.png_7534858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lake County man arrested after two starving horses found on property</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content 