Lake County evacuations announced ahead of Irma

- Lake County has issued a voluntary evacuation order effective immediately due to significant rainfall forecast near the Astor and Lake George areas.

Residents are urged to safely self-evaluate by Saturday afternoon. Those who choose not to evacuate may be faced with impassable roads once Irma Hits, and will not be able to be reached by first responders in the event of an emergency.

Lake County is opening a total of 13 emergency shelters at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 9.