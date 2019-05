- Lake county commissioners are meeting on Tuesday to discuss a project that would house 200 migrant workers in Eustis.

The plans are sparking some controversy.

The Planning and Zoning Commission has already voted against the migrant worker housing project. That vote happened just a few weeks ago, but the housing facility could still be built if the commission votes in favor of it.

People who showed up to the last meeting spoke out against the liner source plant's proposal to build housing for around 200 migrant workers.

"My main thing is our property values. That's what i'm concerned about."

The Lake County company says this building would be for workers brought in on a work visa program.

Company officials said they couldn't find qualified local workers for the jobs.The decision will now go before the full county board of commissioners for their consideration.