- If you were hoping to stock up on donuts ahead of Hurricane Dorian, you better grab them quick.

In a tweet, Krispy Kreme in Orlando made the heartbreaking announcement to donut fans that they will close all of their shops throughout Central Florida at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

All Krispy Kreme shops throughout Central Florida will close Monday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. for Hurricane Dorian. Stay safe and watch for re-opening announcements once the storm passes. 🍩🍩🍩 pic.twitter.com/oguuuGwDWW — Krispy Kreme Orlando (@KrispyKremeORL) September 2, 2019

"Due to severe weather, we will be closing early," the donut business tweeted. "But until we close, we'll be glazing up a storm!"

Many business and schools across the state are closing ahead of Dorian, which has devastated the northern Bahamas as a slow-moving, Category 5 hurricane.

