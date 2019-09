- This is what we call a purrrfect rescue.

Deputy Misamore with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office was driving on County Road 13A around 4:30 a.m. on Monday morning when she spotted some kittens huddled together on the side of the road.

The sheriff's office wrote on Instagram that the little furballs initially ran from the deputy, but she was able to catch them.

The kittens were taken to animal control, but not before snapping an adorable photo riding on the shoulder of their rescuer.

