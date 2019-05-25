It’s Memorial Day weekend, and folks are hitting the beach. If you're heading into the waves, Brevard County Ocean Rescue Asst. Chief Derek Shore wants you to have a great time, but swim safe.

“We have rip currents up and down the beach, especially with the way the wind and the waves are going this weekend,” Shore said. He expects their lifeguards to be busy this weekend.

“We have 125 guards on our staff, we put about 50 on shift, and this weekend we're going to put as many people on who show up, we got a message out to our crew to come on in, and will up staff every beach with that we can,” Shore said.