- The Kissimmee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.

Manuel Calderon, 18, was last seen on May 7 when his mom who dropped him off on Vine St.

No other information has been released.

Anyone who has information on Manuel's whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Your call will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward.