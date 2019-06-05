He was initially thought to have run away from home. However, according to a press release, Calderon did not contact his mother on his birthday and has been silent on social media since he was last seen by his mother.
"Following his disappearance, Calderon’s mother received information indicating her son may have been harmed."
“Rumors can be hurtful to the family of a loved one who has seemingly disappeared. We are asking people to come forward and provide information so that the family can know where Calderon is today. They deserve to know the truth,” Kissimmee Police Department Criminal InvestigationDivision Captain Brandon Layne
Anyone who has information on Manuel's whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Your call will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
Posted Jun 05 2019 11:21AM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 11:24AM EDT
Orlando City B (2-5-3, 9 points) returns home to Montverde Academy as it hosts Forward Madison FC (2-5-2, 8 points) on Friday, June 7. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Posted Jun 05 2019 10:35AM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 10:40AM EDT
A Central Florida martial arts teacher is being bars, charged with 96 counts of sexual battery on a child.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office reports that Ruben Morales Jr., 62, was arrested on 36 counts of sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age and 60 counts of sexual battery on a child over 12 years of age.
Detectives have been investigating Morales since April 2019.
Posted Jun 05 2019 06:35AM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 06:46AM EDT
One person has been injured after a crash Wednesday morning that caused a car to catch fire.
According to Seminole County Fire, around 4:37 a.m., two cars were involved in an accident at State Road 436 and Fern Park.