- A Kansas man has gone missing after traveling to Florida.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that 25-year-old Michael Tamerius traveled to Daytona Beach from Topeka, Kansas. He has made statements about harming himself.

They say that he is between six-feet and six-feet, two-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, and a Cleveland Indians hat.

If you have any information on where he may be, please call 911.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.