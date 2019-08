- Jury selection in the trial of an accused cop killer will continue on Monday morning.

Everett Miller is accused of gunning down two Kissimmee police officers two years ago. 26-year-old Officer Matthew Baxter and 36-year-old Sergeant Sam Howard were responding to a call of suspicious activity in downtown Kissimmee when a scuffle led to the officers being shot. Neither officer was able to fire their weapons. Accused cop killer Miller was found hiding in a nearby bar.

Jury selection began on August 19th. So far, Miller has sat quietly between his attorneys at the defense table, seemingly paying close attention to all the proceedings. He even appeared to be taking notes at times.

Miller is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.