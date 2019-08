- Attorney John Morgan took to Twitter on Tuesday to show his support for the legalization of marijuana.

Morgan tweeted that he is "told old to care" and that "I believe that marijuana should be legal!"

"I think we have time and I think there is money to get it done. I already have the minimum wage signatures," he also included. "Let's do this maybe, forget Tallahassee!"

He signed his tweet from "#PotDaddy."

Morgan is a known medical cannabis advocate. His brother, who was left partially paralyzed and in constant pain after an accident, finds relief in marijuana.

So in 2016, Morgan threw his full weight behind Florida's Amendment 2 on the 2016 ballot. This legalized the use of cannabis product for certain medical uses. Then in 2018, Morgan announced that he would start working to get full marijuana legalization on the ballot in 2020.

On Monday, Florida Representative Shevrin Jones filed legislation Monday that would decriminalize the possession of certain amounts of marijuana in Florida.