- Presidential hopeful Joe Biden is expected to attend a fundraiser hosted by Orlando attorney John Morgan on Tuesday night.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Morgan confirmed that he was hosting the event at his Alaqua Lakes home, but few details have been made available.

Morgan had recently posted on Twitter that Biden, who is running for president in 2020, is a "man of character."

"Joe is a compassionate capitalist and so am I. I trust Joe!" Morgan wrote in a tweet on May 6.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Morgan's endorsement of Biden does not necessarily mean he is returning to the Democratic fold. Morgan reportedly left the party in 2017 to become a 'no party affiliation' voter.

Morgan is no stranger to fundraising for Democratic candidates. He hosted one for Hillary Clinton in 2015 and an event for former President Obama in 2012, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Biden's stop in Orlando is part of a multi-city tour of the sunshine state as he rallies voters ahead of the 2020 election.