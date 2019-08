The driver of a semi-trailer truck lost control of the vehicle while driving along westbound lanes of State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. As a result, the truck jackknifed in the median, causing back-ups in both directions.

Download the FOX 35 WEATHER AND TRAFFIC APP

The crash blocked one eastbound lane, right before mile marker 28. Crews were intermittently shutting down the roadway in both directions as they worked to move the truck.

FHP says the truck was transporting medical supplies, and fortunately, there were no injuries reported. The road reopened around 6 p.m.