After more than three decades, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the cold case murder of 25-year-old Navy Airman Apprentice Pamela Cahanes.

“Our hearts go out to Pamela Cahanes’ family members who have been steadfast in their search for justice,” said Sheriff Dennis Lemma. “Thanks to decades of persistence from our Major Crimes Unit, and partners from NCIS and FDLE, we have taken a giant step forward.”

Thomas Garner, 59, was taken into custody on Wednesday at his Jacksonville home and transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility. Garner and Cahanes were classmates at the Orlando Naval Training Center, said Sheriff Lemma.