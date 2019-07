- Investigators are still searching for the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run over Fourth of July weekend.

Among the shattered glass, a memorial is set up at south Orange Blossom Trail and 41st Street for two men killed in two separate crashes. One of these was a hit-and-run crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a black Lexus came speeding down the street on July 4th, hitting three good Samaritans and killing one. The three victims were just trying to help a pedestrian who was hit by a different car.

Troopers are still looking for the driver behind this crash.

Fatal hit-and-run crashes are on the rise in Central Florida. Last year, there were 21, but so far this year, there has been 18. FHP said that they happen most in Orange and Osceola Counties.

Fox 35 legal analyst Bob Fisher said that there are stiff penalties for leaving the scene of a fatal car crash. "It's a felony of the first-degree and carries 30-years in prison. And there's a minimum a judge most impose of four years in prison," he said.

If you can help troopers find the driver of that 2017 black Lexus, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.