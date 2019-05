- A wild high speed chase traveled through two Central Florida counties on Friday night.

The chase started in Brevard County, where deputies chased after a truck pulling a trailer on I-95. Investigators said that the guy opened fire when a deputy was trying to block him from getting back on to the road. Deputies sent a wall of lead back, hitting and killing the suspect.

Deputies are waiting on a search warrant to look through the truck.

Investigators said that the career criminal behind the chase has been arrested more than 30 times. He has been convicted of seven felonies.