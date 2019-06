- A woman was shot and killed overnight in Orange County.

Deputies are calling this incident a death investigation and the scene is still very active as investigators are trying to find out exactly what happened.

Investigators say that at 2:26 a.m. on Monday morning, deputies received a call reporting an aggravated battery. They arrived about eight minutes later and found a 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported immediately to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators have yet to confirm who the victim is.

