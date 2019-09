- An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Lake County home overnight.

The Fruitland Park Police Department said that units responded to Phoenix Avenue at 10:06 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, they said that they found two unresponsive adults located in a home. They were pronounced deceased by Emergency Medical Service personnel on scene.

Police believe that the two victims, who were adults, both lived at the residence. The residence was not known to local law enforcement for reports of violence.

The situation is reportedly being investigated as a possible homicide, suicide. There are no known suspects or other persons involved.

This story is developing, check back for updates.