- Construction has been suspended along all 21 miles of the I-4 Ultimate Project after a worker was killed near Downtown Orlando.

The deadly accident occurred around 6:34 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Lake Lucerne in Downtown Orlando, which is near where I-4 and S.R. 408 intersect.

The Orlando Police Department said that a beam slipped off a piece of equipment and struck two SGL construction workers. One was pronounced dead on scene, while the other was transported to the hospital for a head injury.

For now, SGL has stopped all work on the 21-mile construction site, except for emergency maintenance work. An investigation is currently underway regarding the incident.

SGL is the main contractor for the I-4 Ultimate Project.

This is the fifth worker killed during the I-4 Ultimate Project since it started in 2015.