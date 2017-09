Hurricane Irma: Local attractions continue to monitor storm

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma to hit, here is a list of closures at the attractions in Central Florida:

Universal

Universal Orlando Resort’s regular park operations and hours will continue as normal. Universal will also hold their Rock the Universe event on Friday, September 8, as planned. Universal Orlando released that due to the unique operational nature of Rock the Universe and the potential impact of Hurricane Irma, we are cancelling the event on Saturday, September 9. The Sunday Worship Service on September 10 will also be cancelled.

For more information click here.

Disney

The parks continue to operate as normal with the exception of special nighttime event cancellations including Night of Joy on Saturday, September 9, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on Sunday, September 10. Disney states, “they are taking numerous proactive measures at this time to keep the safety of our Guests and Cast Members top of mind including communicating with them on an ongoing basis, cleaning up and tying down loose materials, determining potential adjustments of park hours and preparing protected areas for animals, if determined to be necessary.”

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed Friday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 12. At this time, the visitor complex officials anticipate reopening Wednesday, September 13, at 9 a.m. after a thorough assessment of the property.

Brevard Zoo

Brevard Zoo staff will follow a hurricane plan to protect animals and humans from Hurricane Irma. The staff will secure animals in buildings or provide them with access to shelter. The Zoo will have a team of animal care and maintenance employees to ride out the storm. The Zoo will remain open while staff prepare for the storm; however, certain experiences will not be available. The Zoo will close no earlier than Friday afternoon. The Zoo and Treetop Trek will be closed from Saturday to Monday. They may reopen on Tuesday, but this is dependent on the outcome of the storm. Closure and reopening details will be posted on the Zoo’s website and Facebook page.