- Central Floridians are on edge and growing tired after a week-long roller coaster of uncertainty surrounding Hurricane Dorian’s path.

Sandbags are packed, supplies stocked, now we wait.

“You can’t relax,” said Scott Weidl, Orange County resident.

“I don’t even know if it’s like coming towards Orlando or if it’s gonna pass us,” said Chastity Pope, Orange County resident.

That’s because the hurricane models keep moving away from Florida’s coast and then closer again.

“You don’t know whether to be prepared or to just be calm about the situation,” said Drycka Manuel, Orange County resident.

“It’s always in the back of your mind, absolutely, so I’m watching the TV any chance I can get, just to make sure, see where it’s going,” Weidl said.

“Just gotta wait patiently and ride it out,” said Heather Wood, Orange County resident.

Most people we spoke with are feeling optimistic.

“It seems to be pretty off-shore at this point,” Weidl said.

“I don’t really think it’s going to be as bad as everybody thinks it is,” Wood said.

“We’re not thinking about the worst, we’re thinking about just a little rain and a little wind, and we’ll be alright,” Manuel said.

“While we continue to remain cautiously optimistic about this storm, we do have to realize that it is a massive storm that is still somewhat unpredictable,” said Mayor Jerry Demings, of Orange County.

But everyone agrees, let’s get it over with.

“We’re ready for it to get here, just so we can move on,” Weidl said.