Hundreds of firefighters in Orlando for 'Firefighter Combat Challenge' By Lara Greenburg, FOX 35
Posted May 28 2019 12:21PM EDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 10:46AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 12:23PM EDT h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409340984");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409340984_409322979_175345"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409340984_409322979_175345";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409322979","video":"568574","title":"Firefighting%20competition%20in%20Orlando","caption":"Good%20Day%20Orlando%20at%208%20a.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F28%2FFirefighting_competition_in_Orlando_0_7318511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F28%2FFirefighting_competition_in_Orlando_568574_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653662815%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DdR2SCuvYkw3woz9s22I6lmB_jkc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhundreds-of-firefighters-in-orlando-for-firefighter-combat-challenge-"}},"createDate":"May 28 2019 10:46AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409340984_409322979_175345",video:"568574",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Firefighting_competition_in_Orlando_0_7318511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Good%2520Day%2520Orlando%2520at%25208%2520a.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/28/Firefighting_competition_in_Orlando_568574_1800.mp4?Expires=1653662815&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=dR2SCuvYkw3woz9s22I6lmB_jkc",eventLabel:"Firefighting%20competition%20in%20Orlando-409322979",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhundreds-of-firefighters-in-orlando-for-firefighter-combat-challenge-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/hundreds-of-firefighters-in-orlando-for-firefighter-combat-challenge-">Lara Greenburg, FOX 35 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 12:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409340984"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:46AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 12:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-409340984" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409340984-409340958"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/competition_1559060355214_7318832_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/competition_1559060355214_7318832_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/competition_1559060355214_7318832_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/competition_1559060355214_7318832_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/competition_1559060355214_7318832_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409340984-409340958" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/competition_1559060355214_7318832_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/competition_1559060355214_7318832_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/competition_1559060355214_7318832_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/competition_1559060355214_7318832_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/competition_1559060355214_7318832_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409340984" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - They call it the toughest two minutes in sports.</p><p>“The toughest two minutes of sports is no joke. You realize that you’re never in shape enough,” said Seminole County firefighters Jason Cabal.</p><p>It’s called the Firefighter Combat Challenge, an obstacle course that pushes firefighters to either step up or get hosed.</p><p>“It takes a lot of training to get to the point where you can do this thing in under two minutes,” said Firefighter Combat Challenge president Dr. Paul Davis.</p><p>Dr. Davis developed the course years ago as a research project about firefighter fitness because firefighting, he says, is one of the most physically demanding jobs out there.</p><p>“Not only you have to take care of yourself with this heavy burdensome overload, but you’ve got to be able to extricate either fellow firefighter or a victim.”</p><p>But now it’s a competitive sport. Regionals are happening this week in Orlando at the Rosen Centre. Fifty Orange County firefighters are signed up and so are hundreds more from departments as far away as Texas and Virginia. The firefighters will do it wearing more than 50 pounds of gear in 97 degree heat.</p><p>“You have to do every task. And you can’t stop. You have to finish every task and of course you’re going for as fast as possible. In the fire service you can’t stop,” said Cabal.</p><p>But for some of these firefighters, it’s more than just physical.</p><p>“It gives you a way to kind of cope. You get done with the shift...it gives a really good way to kind of get the stress of the day out.”</p><p>People can stop by and practice all week, including the general public. Davenport man accused of sexual battery of 14-year-old girl
Posted May 28 2019 01:19PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 01:21PM EDT
A Davenport man is behind bars, accused of sexual battery of a minor.
Detectives with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit arrested 55-year-old Frank Keller. He's charged with one county of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor and one count of use of a computer to seduce a child.
According to deputies, Keller sent text messages to a 14-year-old girl asking her to perform a sex act with him. He reportedly told the victim he was going to give her mother alcohol so that he and the victim could engage in the sexual activity. Florida man arrested for hitting mom in head with corn cob
Posted May 28 2019 12:49PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 12:57PM EDT
A man in Pasco County is behind bars after deputies said he hit his mother in the head with a corn cob.
The incident reportedly happened at a home in Zephyrills around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.
According to deputies, Cody Cummins, 27, threw a corn cob at his mother, hitting her in the head. Deputies say the victim was hurt but did not have any physical injuries, according to an arrest report. Sweeper driver killed in Polk crash
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 28 2019 11:00AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 01:06PM EDT
The driver of a street sweeper was killed after rear-ending a dump truck in rural Polk County this morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was stopped to turn left from Old Grade Road into the Hilochee Wildlife Management Area, a few minutes before 9 a.m. That's when the street sweeper failed to stop and slammed into the back of the truck.
The sweeper caught fire after the crash. The driver, later identified by FHP as 44-year-old Darwin Gordon Phillips of Leesburg, died at the scene. The driver, later identified by FHP as 44-year-old Darwin Gordon Phillips of Leesburg, died at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/summer-travel-technology-to-make-your-trips-more-comfortable-and-convenient"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/22/Travel_accessory_tech_tips_ideas_with_Ju_0_7302409_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Travel_accessory_tech_tips_ideas_with_Ju_0_20190522170906-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Summer travel technology to make your trips more comfortable and convenient</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hundreds-of-firefighters-in-orlando-for-firefighter-combat-challenge-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/competition_1559060355214_7318832_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="competition_1559060355214.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hundreds of firefighters in Orlando for 'Firefighter Combat Challenge'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/pasco-county-man-violently-swung-dog-by-its-leash-deputies-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/zakery%20zarifis_1559056029764.jpg_7318520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="zakery zarifis_1559056029764.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pasco County man 'violently' swung dog by its leash, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/video-shows-hammerhead-shark-circling-boat-near-anna-marie-island"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="corinne lough_hammerhead shark_052819_1559053257075.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows hammerhead shark circling boat near Anna Maria Island</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" 