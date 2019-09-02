GreaterGood.org
In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, GreaterGood.org has been working with various nonprofits on the ground to deliver life-saving supplies for humans and pets.
Its disaster response team has shipped 500 crates from its partners at The Animal Rescue Site for pre-storm animal evacuations and relief flights after the storm. It has also delivered 20 pallets of food and five pallets of kitty litter to Florida State Animal Response Coalition for use in co-located shelters.
In addition to food, its team will deliver veterinary pharmaceuticals to agencies in the path of the storm, such as flea and tick medication, heartworm medication and vaccines, to treat thousands of pets in affected areas.
Humane Society Naples
Humane Society Napes in Florida assisted with the rescue of nearly 60 adoptable animals from two shelters in the path of Hurricane Dorian.
Cats, dogs, bunnies and a guinea pig from The Animal Allies Of Levy County Animal Services and Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County are now out of harm's way at the no-kill shelter.
Charleston Animal Society
"We will go where needed to save these animals caught in the path of Hurricane Dorian," said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore. (Charleston Animal Society)
Charleston Animal Society, of South Carolina, is making 24/7 evacuation efforts as Hurricane Dorian continues approaches the United States coast.
On Friday, two teams from Charleston Animal Society deployed to Brevard and Osceola counties in Florida to bring shelter animals out of harm's way. "We will go where needed to save these animals caught in the path of Hurricane Dorian," said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore.
Greenville Humane Society
South Carolina's Greenville Humane Society has pulled at least a dozen animals from shelters in the path of Hurricane Dorian, with more than 50 others scheduled to arrive in the coming days.
"We are already at capacity and need your help to find as many forever homes for our pets as possible! " Greenville Humane Society wrote in a Facebook post. "The more pets we adopt out the more we can take in to make space for animals displaced by the hurricane."
Florida Urgent Rescue, Inc.
Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR) is helping to evacuate dogs and cats from rural shelters in advance of Hurricane Dorian. This is the sixth hurricane in which the FUR Urgent Transport program has helped relocate urgent animals. During Hurricanes Florence and Hurricane Michael, FUR provided emergency evacuation and transport of more than 200 dogs and cats.
