House fire victims identified months later

- New developments have been made months later regarding two bodies found inside a burned home.

The bodies have finally been identified as Robert Cooper and Ariel Prim. They were killed last July when their home burned to the ground. Investigators say that there bodies were so badly burned that they were difficult to identify.

Investigators also say that the cause of the fire and the couple's deaths are suspicious.

Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the case.