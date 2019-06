- A raging house fire scared neighbors and kept firefighters busy through the night on Monday in Brevard County. Authorities are calling the fire suspicious.

Investigators are taking a closer look at several items that were hauled out of the house earlier in the afternoon by handy-men, such as furniture from all kinds of rooms, children’s toys, and clothes. Neighbors say the house is a rental property.

“Something happened here, we’re just trying to figure out who did it and when?” said Russ Romines, who lives next-door.

Romines and his wife saw the contents of the house being removed. They say that the tenant who lives at the home on Southeast Emerson Drive was’t around when that was happening.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire. The state fire marshal is investigating.