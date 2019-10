- The Volusia County Schools superintendent is expected to address the public Wednesday morning after a homeless man was able to walk into a high school and sit down in a classroom.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Derek Marlowe biked to Spruce Creek High School, walked through the student entrance and sat down in a classroom.

Deputies said he was intoxicated and had a pocket knife on him. He was arrested after a teacher pushed the panic button. Marlowe told deputies he was testing the school's security system.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he was upset that someone was able to get past the security protocols.

"He could have had a gun, he could have had a grenade. He could have had anything. It was shocking and upsetting that nobody did what they were supposed to do and lock the school down."

Volusia County Schools admitted something went wrong.

The school district released a statement that said, in part, "Security protocols were not followed. The Volusia County Schools Safety and Security Team is carefully reviewing the incident with law enforcement and will better secure the campus."