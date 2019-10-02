< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Homeless man walks on to Volusia County school campus, sits in classroom Homeless man walks on to Volusia County school campus, sits in classroom addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/homeless-man-walks-on-to-volusia-county-school-campus-sits-in-classroom" addthis:title="Homeless man walks on to Volusia County school campus, sits in classroom"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431003448.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431003448");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_431003448_431003025_147983"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_431003448_431003025_147983";this.videosJson='[{"id":"431003025","video":"610948","title":"Homeless%20man%20walks%20on%20to%20Volusia%20County%20school%20campus%2C%20sits%20in%20classroom","caption":"Homeless%20man%20walks%20on%20to%20Volusia%20County%20school%20campus%2C%20sits%20in%20classroom.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F10%2F02%2FHomeless_man_walks_on_to_Volusia_County__0_7683787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F10%2F02%2FHomeless_man_walks_on_to_Volusia_County_school_c_610948_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664617391%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DMnHKh93vTomGahJxrgaczTWGte8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhomeless-man-walks-on-to-volusia-county-school-campus-sits-in-classroom"}},"createDate":"Oct 02 2019 05:43AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_431003448_431003025_147983",video:"610948",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/Homeless_man_walks_on_to_Volusia_County__0_7683787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Homeless%2520man%2520walks%2520on%2520to%2520Volusia%2520County%2520school%2520campus%252C%2520sits%2520in%2520classroom.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/10/02/Homeless_man_walks_on_to_Volusia_County_school_c_610948_1800.mp4?Expires=1664617391&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=MnHKh93vTomGahJxrgaczTWGte8",eventLabel:"Homeless%20man%20walks%20on%20to%20Volusia%20County%20school%20campus%2C%20sits%20in%20classroom-431003025",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhomeless-man-walks-on-to-volusia-county-school-campus-sits-in-classroom"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Oct 02 2019 05:41AM EDT
Video Posted Oct 02 2019 05:43AM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 05:49AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/Derek%20Marlowe_1570009710474.png_7683834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/Derek%20Marlowe_1570009710474.png_7683834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/Derek%20Marlowe_1570009710474.png_7683834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/Derek%20Marlowe_1570009710474.png_7683834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/Derek%20Marlowe_1570009710474.png_7683834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431003448-431003496" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/Derek%20Marlowe_1570009710474.png_7683834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/Derek%20Marlowe_1570009710474.png_7683834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/Derek%20Marlowe_1570009710474.png_7683834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/Derek%20Marlowe_1570009710474.png_7683834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/Derek%20Marlowe_1570009710474.png_7683834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431003448" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PORT ORANGE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Volusia County Schools superintendent is expected to address the public Wednesday morning after a homeless man was able to walk into a high school and sit down in a classroom.</p><p>The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Derek Marlowe biked to Spruce Creek High School, walked through the student entrance and sat down in a classroom.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/police-seek-daycare-worker-accused-of-child-abuse"><strong>RELATED: Police seek daycare worker accused of child abuse</strong></a></p><p>Deputies said he was intoxicated and had a pocket knife on him. He was arrested after a teacher pushed the panic button. Marlowe told deputies he was testing the school's security system.</p><p>Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he was upset that someone was able to get past the security protocols.</p><p>"He could have had a gun, he could have had a grenade. He could have had anything. It was shocking and upsetting that nobody did what they were supposed to do and lock the school down."</p><p>Volusia County Schools admitted something went wrong.</p><p>The school district released a statement that said, in part, "Security protocols were not followed. More Local News Stories Woman shot at Orlando apartment complex, masked gunman on the run Woman shot at Orlando apartment complex, masked gunman on the run
Posted Oct 02 2019 05:55AM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 07:24AM EDT Police are now looking for the gunman.</p><p>Investigators say a masked gunman dressed in all black approached the 26-year-old victim around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night at the Brookside Apartments off of Cinderlane Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail.</p><p>Deputies say he pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. Man, 95, carjacked by women asking for ride Man, 95, carjacked by women asking for ride
By Holly Bristow, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Oct 02 2019 12:17AM EDT Brevard teachers reach pay raise agreement with district  Brevard teachers reach pay raise agreement with district
By Samantha Sosa, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Oct 02 2019 12:16AM EDT 