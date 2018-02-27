Homeland Security agents search for person in Apopka

- Agents with the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday night spent hours searching for a man in an Apopka neighborhood. They are describing the man as "dangerous."

It all came to a stand still off Kelly Park Road, as Homeland Security Agents took a neighborhood by storm.

"I just saw the guy run into the forest, I saw him carrying something," said Louis Ruiz.

He said a man in a white shirt and khakis, stopped his gray Nissan along the side of the road and ran.

"At first, I thought it was like a normal car chase, but once I saw more coming in, I thought, 'Oh God, this must be really serious!' And then I saw them pulling out stuff like guns and stuff and realized it must be really dangerous."

Federal agents searched vehicles all over the neighborhood and even outside a church. No details were immediately released. All they would say is that is part of a "federal criminal investigation." It has residents like Louis on edge.

"Kind of nervous, kind of scared! Closed down more than usual and make sure my dog doesn't stay in the cage, we're gonna leave her out."

Agents wrapped up their search for the evening just before 10 p.m., but the investigation continues.