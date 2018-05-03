Suspect leads deputies through multi-county chase

- There was heavy police activity on the westbound lanes of S.R. 528 on Thursday morning.

Fox 35 reporter Dana Jay was on scene and observed a beige brown car in a ditch.

She was also told that the expressway was shut down at some point so that a helicopter could land and life flight the person in the car to a hospital.

A crime scene investigation unit was also spotted on scene.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office held a presser regarding this situation today at 9 a.m. They provided information in reference to a vehicle apprehension that occurred on State Road 528.

Sheriff Ivey said that the sheriff's had received three calls, beginning late on Wednesday night, from a woman who was describing a domestic violence situation.

After the third call, Ivey said that deputies encountered the subject. The instruct the suspect to get out of his vehicle, but he refuses to and accelerates. A deputy fired a single round at the suspect's vehicle.

Ivey went on to say that chase continued through Brevard and Seminole County, into Orange County, where deputies used a pit maneuver on S.R. 528 to stop the suspect and take him into custody.

Ivey confirmed as well that the suspect is going to survive, despite being life flighted out to a hospital.