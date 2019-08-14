< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hearing on Florida school shooting prosecutor removal effort addthis:title="Hearing on Florida school shooting prosecutor removal effort"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428011053.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428011053");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428011053-423879217"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428011053-423879217" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> By CURT ANDERSON, AP Legal Affairs Writer
Posted Sep 09 2019 01:19PM EDT (AP)</strong> - A judge has set a hearing on an attempt by defense attorneys in Florida's high school massacre case to remove the state's prosecutors because they won't reconsider seeking the death penalty for the defendant.</p> <p>Attorneys for 20-year-old Nikolas Cruz say in a court motion that Broward State Attorney Michael Satz informed them he will consider no evidence that would argue against capital punishment.</p> <p>The motion says Satz has compared Cruz to serial killer Ted Bundy.</p> <p>Satz's office responded that the motion is another attempt to prevent a jury from deciding Cruz's fate.</p> <p>The hearing is scheduled for Friday.</p> <p>Cruz is charged with killing 17 people in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. More Local News Stories Chinese businesswoman guilty in Mar-a-Lago trespassing case
By TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press
Posted Sep 11 2019 10:25PM EDT
Yujing Zhang's desire to meet President Donald Trump and his family turned the Chinese businesswoman into an American felon.

A 10-woman, two-man federal jury convicted Zhang on Wednesday of trespassing at the president's Mar-a-Lago club in March and lying to Secret Service agents. The 33-year-old Shanghai consultant faces up to six years in prison when District Judge Roy Altman sentences her Nov. 22.

Zhang, who acted as her own attorney after firing her public defenders in June, showed no reaction when the verdict was read. She then spoke calmly with federal marshals, discussing what would happen with her legal papers. She smiled at her standby public defenders and was led back to jail. Prosecutor: Chinese woman lied to get into Mar-a-Lago
By TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press
Posted Sep 11 2019 09:10PM EDT
A Chinese businesswoman knew an event she planned to attend at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club had been canceled, but she still wanted to get onto the property and lied to Secret Service agents repeatedly to make that happen, a federal prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments Tuesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rolando Garcia told the 10-woman, two-man jury that Yujing Zhang was told by her trip's organizer almost two weeks before she left Shanghai in March that the planned Chinese-American friendship event had been canceled and she demanded her $20,000 be refunded, showing she understood. Then when Zhang, 33, arrived at the club, she falsely told a Secret Service agent she was there to use the pool, leading resort management to believe she was the daughter of a member and admit her, Garcia said.

He said prosecutors had proved that Zhang then lied to another agent, telling him she was there for the friendship event she knew was not scheduled. Governor DeSantis seeks to put felons' voting lawsuit on hold
Posted Sep 11 2019 07:31PM EDT
Updated Sep 11 2019 07:32PM EDT Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration want a federal judge to put on hold a challenge to a state law carrying out a constitutional amendment that restored voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences.

The Republican governor and Secretary of State Laurel Lee on Tuesday asked U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle to put the federal lawsuit on hold until the Florida Supreme Court rules in a related case.

Voting rights advocates and civil rights groups filed the federal challenge shortly after DeSantis signed into law a measure (SB 7066) that requires felons to pay "legal financial obligations," such as restitution, fines and fees, to be eligible to have their voting rights restored. Featured Videos
Depression likely to form as tropical wave moves towards Florida, Gulf of Mexico
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is causing people with a phobia of small holes to freak out Canada boy, 13, finds submerged car, helps police solve 27-year-old missing person's case Most Recent
Depression likely to form as tropical wave moves towards Florida, Gulf of Mexico Orlando Pride falls to the Chicago Red Stars 0-1 Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is causing people with a phobia of small holes to freak out Bride allegedly asks cancer-stricken bridesmaid to pay extra and wear a wig Prosecutor: Chinese woman lied to get into Mar-a-Lago href="/fast-five/bride-allegedly-asks-cancer-stricken-bridesmaid-to-pay-extra-and-wear-a-wig" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20bride%20bouquet_1553789661520.png_6955679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20bride%20bouquet_1553789661520.png_6955679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20bride%20bouquet_1553789661520.png_6955679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20bride%20bouquet_1553789661520.png_6955679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20bride%20bouquet_1553789661520.png_6955679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bride allegedly asks cancer-stricken bridesmaid to pay extra and wear a wig</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/prosecutor-chinese-woman-lied-to-get-into-mar-a-lago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/15/chinese%20woman%20mar%20a%20lago_1555338464271.png_7110126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/15/chinese%20woman%20mar%20a%20lago_1555338464271.png_7110126_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/15/chinese%20woman%20mar%20a%20lago_1555338464271.png_7110126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/15/chinese%20woman%20mar%20a%20lago_1555338464271.png_7110126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/15/chinese%20woman%20mar%20a%20lago_1555338464271.png_7110126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Prosecutor: Chinese woman lied to get into Mar-a-Lago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> 