- On Monday, a major gun safety reform group, Ban Assault Weapons Now (BAWN), gave an update on their efforts to place a constitutional amendment on the 2020 ballot.

The amendment that BAWN is trying to put on the 2020 ballot would ban the sale of assault weapons in Florida.

Pulse survivors, elected officials, and community leaders were in attendance and also spoke.

Watch the full press conference held by BAWN below.

