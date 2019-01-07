Guardians to replace resource deputies at four 'low-impact' middle schools in Volusia County

- Guardians will replace resource deputies at four "low-impact" middle schools in Volusia County.

According to the News Journal, these schools were chosen because they have a low number of criminal incidents. The schools are New Smyrna Beach Middle School, Creekside and Silver Sands middle schools in Port Orange, and DeBary’s Highbanks Learning Center.

These new security officers will be armed, but do not have arrest powers.

The change will take place in March after Spring Break.