f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417114119");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417114119-222604581"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/04/Last%20day%20early%20voting%20lines%20SCobb%20Rec%20Center_WAGAaf06_189.mov_00.00.00.14_1478303132842_2239995_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/04/Last%20day%20early%20voting%20lines%20SCobb%20Rec%20Center_WAGAaf06_189.mov_00.00.00.14_1478303132842_2239995_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/04/Last%20day%20early%20voting%20lines%20SCobb%20Rec%20Center_WAGAaf06_189.mov_00.00.00.14_1478303132842_2239995_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/04/Last%20day%20early%20voting%20lines%20SCobb%20Rec%20Center_WAGAaf06_189.mov_00.00.00.14_1478303132842_2239995_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/04/Last%20day%20early%20voting%20lines%20SCobb%20Rec%20Center_WAGAaf06_189.mov_00.00.00.14_1478303132842_2239995_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417114119-222604581" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/04/Last%20day%20early%20voting%20lines%20SCobb%20Rec%20Center_WAGAaf06_189.mov_00.00.00.14_1478303132842_2239995_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/04/Last%20day%20early%20voting%20lines%20SCobb%20Rec%20Center_WAGAaf06_189.mov_00.00.00.14_1478303132842_2239995_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/04/Last%20day%20early%20voting%20lines%20SCobb%20Rec%20Center_WAGAaf06_189.mov_00.00.00.14_1478303132842_2239995_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/groups-sue-florida-over-early-voting-on-college-campuses-1">Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:05PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417114119" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -</strong> - Voting rights advocates have filed suit against the Florida secretary of state over a new law they say makes it impossible to hold early voting on college campuses. They argue that the law disenfranchises young voters.</p> <p>The measure requires early voting locations to have "sufficient non-permitted parking," which critics say would virtually ban sites on colleges campuses because of their restrictive parking rules. It was part of a broader voting bill signed into law last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis.</p> <p>The lawsuit against Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Tallahassee. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/unusual/florida-woman-posted-on-facebook-moments-before-fatally-stabbing-boyfriend-police" title="Florida woman posted on Facebook moments before fatally stabbing boyfriend: police" data-articleId="417118370" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/escambia%20county%20jail_Jaquoia%20Xiaxiana%20Collins_070919_1562703262368.png_7495591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/escambia%20county%20jail_Jaquoia%20Xiaxiana%20Collins_070919_1562703262368.png_7495591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/escambia%20county%20jail_Jaquoia%20Xiaxiana%20Collins_070919_1562703262368.png_7495591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/escambia%20county%20jail_Jaquoia%20Xiaxiana%20Collins_070919_1562703262368.png_7495591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/escambia%20county%20jail_Jaquoia%20Xiaxiana%20Collins_070919_1562703262368.png_7495591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida woman posted on Facebook moments before fatally stabbing boyfriend: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Moments before allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death on Saturday, a Florida woman wrote on Facebook that women should never let a man "put his hands on you," police said.</p><p>Jaquoia Xiaxiana Collins, 24, was arrested in Cantonment, about 20 miles north of Pensacola, early Sunday and charged with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend Quartez McShane, according to an arrest report.</p><p>Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Wild Oak Farms Apartments around 11:39 p.m. Saturday, according to Collins' arrest report. The deputies reportedly found McShane unresponsive in the roadway with a one-and-a-half-inch puncture wound in his sternum.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/middle-school-program-assistant-in-orange-county-arrested-on-molestation-charges" title="Middle school program assistant in Orange County arrested on molestation charges" data-articleId="417105340" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Milly%C2%A0Andy%20Michel_1562699386350.png_7495470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Milly%C2%A0Andy%20Michel_1562699386350.png_7495470_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Milly%C2%A0Andy%20Michel_1562699386350.png_7495470_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Milly%C2%A0Andy%20Michel_1562699386350.png_7495470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Milly%C2%A0Andy%20Michel_1562699386350.png_7495470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Middle school program assistant in Orange County arrested on molestation charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 03:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A middle school program assistant in Orange County has been arrested on molestation charges.</p><p>According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, their sex crimes detectives arrested 29-year-old Milly Andy Michel after investigating criminal conduct involving students at Westridge Middle School. Michel works as a Program Assistant at the school.</p><p>They said that Michel was arrested on ten counts, including four counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation and four counts of Offenses Against Students by Authority Figures.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-dunkin-manager-accused-of-hiring-fake-employee-stealing-checks" title="Florida Dunkin' manager accused of hiring fake employee, stealing checks" data-articleId="417072045" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/dunkin%20suspect_1562688416501.png_7494113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/dunkin%20suspect_1562688416501.png_7494113_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/dunkin%20suspect_1562688416501.png_7494113_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/dunkin%20suspect_1562688416501.png_7494113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/dunkin%20suspect_1562688416501.png_7494113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida Dunkin' manager accused of hiring fake employee, stealing checks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 12:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 02:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A manager for Dunkin' Donuts in Largo, Florida is charged with grand theft after deputies say she hired a fake employee so she could pocket the paychecks.</p><p>Markia Nelson, 29, was arrested on Monday. An arrested report lists Nelson as the manager of the Dunkin' Donuts on Ulmerton Road. </p><p>According to Pinellas Park police, Nelson hired a "fictitious person" in May. Nelson reportedly clocked the fake employee in and out from May 16 through July 6. The arrest report states that the fake employee earned about $1,610 after 'working' 235 hours at $8.65 an hour.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/bunny-found-alive-in-river-with-rope-and-anchor-tied-around-its-neck"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police said Monday that a juvenile will face animal cruelty charges after a rabbit was rescued from a river with a rope tied around her neck and a 5-pound weight attached to it on Sunday. (Photo Courtesy: Lt. Chad Shevlin/ Raymond Police Department)" title="bunny THUMB_1562699055772.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bunny found alive in river with rope and anchor tied around its neck</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/bible-tax-publishers-fear-bible-shortage-if-trumps-new-tariffs-go-into-effect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Christian woman reading the Holy Bible. (Photo by: Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="Bible Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Bible tax': Publishers fear Bible shortage if Trump's new tariffs go into effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/toddler-died-in-fall-from-cruise-ship-after-grandfather-thought-window-was-closed-attorney-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Chloe%20side%20by%20side_1562702903015.jpg_7495803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chloe, 18 months, is shown in an undated family photo, alongside a provided image of the windows on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship. (Photo credit: Provided via Attorney Michael Winkleman of Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman)" title="Chloe side by side_1562702903015.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Toddler died in fall from cruise ship after grandfather thought window was closed, attorney says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/woman-who-encouraged-suicidal-boyfriend-to-take-his-own-life-appeals-to-supreme-court"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Michelle%20Carter%20GETTY_1562690326293.jpg_7494215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Michelle Carter arrives at Taunton District Court in Taunton, MA on Jun. 16, 2017 to hear the verdict in her trial. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)" title="696607742_1562690326293-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman who encouraged suicidal boyfriend to take his own life appeals to Supreme Court</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/unusual/florida-woman-posted-on-facebook-moments-before-fatally-stabbing-boyfriend-police" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/escambia%20county%20jail_Jaquoia%20Xiaxiana%20Collins_070919_1562703262368.png_7495591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/escambia%20county%20jail_Jaquoia%20Xiaxiana%20Collins_070919_1562703262368.png_7495591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/escambia%20county%20jail_Jaquoia%20Xiaxiana%20Collins_070919_1562703262368.png_7495591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/escambia%20county%20jail_Jaquoia%20Xiaxiana%20Collins_070919_1562703262368.png_7495591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/escambia%20county%20jail_Jaquoia%20Xiaxiana%20Collins_070919_1562703262368.png_7495591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida woman posted on Facebook moments before fatally stabbing boyfriend: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/groups-sue-florida-over-early-voting-on-college-campuses-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/04/Last%20day%20early%20voting%20lines%20SCobb%20Rec%20Center_WAGAaf06_189.mov_00.00.00.14_1478303132842_2239995_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/04/Last%20day%20early%20voting%20lines%20SCobb%20Rec%20Center_WAGAaf06_189.mov_00.00.00.14_1478303132842_2239995_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/04/Last%20day%20early%20voting%20lines%20SCobb%20Rec%20Center_WAGAaf06_189.mov_00.00.00.14_1478303132842_2239995_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/04/Last%20day%20early%20voting%20lines%20SCobb%20Rec%20Center_WAGAaf06_189.mov_00.00.00.14_1478303132842_2239995_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/04/Last%20day%20early%20voting%20lines%20SCobb%20Rec%20Center_WAGAaf06_189.mov_00.00.00.14_1478303132842_2239995_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Groups sue Florida over early voting on college campuses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/bible-tax-publishers-fear-bible-shortage-if-trumps-new-tariffs-go-into-effect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Christian&#x20;woman&#x20;reading&#x20;the&#x20;Holy&#x20;Bible&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Godong&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Bible tax': Publishers fear Bible shortage if Trump's new tariffs go into effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/toddler-died-in-fall-from-cruise-ship-after-grandfather-thought-window-was-closed-attorney-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Chloe%20side%20by%20side_1562702903015.jpg_7495803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Chloe%20side%20by%20side_1562702903015.jpg_7495803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Chloe%20side%20by%20side_1562702903015.jpg_7495803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Chloe%20side%20by%20side_1562702903015.jpg_7495803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Chloe%20side%20by%20side_1562702903015.jpg_7495803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chloe&#x2c;&#x20;18&#x20;months&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;family&#x20;photo&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;provided&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;windows&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Royal&#x20;Caribbean&#x20;cruise&#x20;ship&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;via&#x20;Attorney&#x20;Michael&#x20;Winkleman&#x20;of&#x20;Lipcon&#x2c;&#x20;Margulies&#x2c;&#x20;Alsina&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Winkleman&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Toddler died in fall from cruise ship after grandfather thought window was closed, attorney says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/burger-king-now-sells-1-tacos-nationwide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/burger%20king_burger%20king%20tacos_070919_1562701406969.png_7495575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/burger%20king_burger%20king%20tacos_070919_1562701406969.png_7495575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/burger%20king_burger%20king%20tacos_070919_1562701406969.png_7495575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/burger%20king_burger%20king%20tacos_070919_1562701406969.png_7495575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/burger%20king_burger%20king%20tacos_070919_1562701406969.png_7495575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;Burger&#x20;King&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Burger King now sells $1 tacos nationwide</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 