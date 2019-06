- A group of Boy Scouts survived a fiery crash in South Florida over the weekend.

On Saturday, Okeechobee County Fire Rescue units responded to a crash on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 187. Fire engulfed a vehicle and a cargo truck hauling produce.

According to WSVN, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Miami said there were seven Boy Scouts from Troop 305 and four adults in one of the involved vehicles. One of the Scouts and one of the Scout leaders were hurt but not seriously. They were taken to an Orlando-area hospital for treatment and released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation WSVN reported. The Florida Highway Patrol noted that the car with the Boy Scouts was driving under the speed limit when hit.

