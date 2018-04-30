Grand opening for Daytona Hard Rocket Hotel set for tomorrow

- The Hard Rock Hotel is set for its grand opening on Tuesday.

The seven-story building has more than 200 rooms and features a vast collection of music memorabilia. Hard Rock curators said they tried to design the hotel to fit the beach-front location and the style of Daytona, while also bringing in the company’s signature, up-scale presentation.

The hotel features several pools, outdoor bars and gathering space, a restaurant, and will soon include a spa and kids’ club.

Guests are also greeted with a “guitar menu” at check-in where they can select a guitar and amp to have and use in their room during their stay or a turntable and records.

The hotel began its soft-opening in March.