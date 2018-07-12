< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Grand jury delves into school safety Posted Jun 04 2019 04:34PM EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA) (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA)</strong> - A statewide grand jury charged with investigating whether school districts are complying with safety requirements following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will start hearing testimony “as early as next month,” Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Tuesday.</p> <p>The Florida Supreme Court impaneled the grand jury in February, at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor has said he wants the grand jury to “make recommendations about what some of the various school districts could do better” regarding safety measures.</p> <p>Gualtieri, who is chairman of the state-created Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, said the grand jury will start hearing testimony as early as July to explore whether public officials and agencies have not implemented certain school-safety measures while accepting state funds.</p> <p>Part of the grand-jury probe will look into whether school districts’ failure to follow state laws, such as a law passed after the February 2018 shooting at the Parkland school, have resulted in risks to students. More Local News Stories

Florida lawmakers demand migrant teen facility be shut down

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press

Posted Jun 04 2019 04:14PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 04:15PM EDT

Three Democratic lawmakers demanded Tuesday that the Trump administration shut down the country's largest child migrant facility in Florida and release hundreds of teens to small shelters or relatives.

South Florida U.S. representatives say their decision comes after a recent federal court filing by immigrant advocates with hundreds of pages of teens describing "prison-like" conditions endured in the Homestead, Florida facility.

Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Donna Shalala and Debbie Wasserman Schultz said the document "provides more disturbing details about the mental and physical damage being inflicted by the prolonged detention of these children."

Parkland resource officer charged with neglect, negligence related to school shooting

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jun 04 2019 03:25PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 04:11PM EDT

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced Tuesday the arrest of the school resource officer who was on duty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the day a gunman killed 17 people.

FDLE said former Broward Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson, 56, was arrested and charged with seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida lawmakers demand migrant teen facility be shut down</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ADRIANA GOMEZ LCION, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three Democratic lawmakers demanded Tuesday that the Trump administration shut down the country's largest child migrant facility in Florida and release hundreds of teens to small shelters or relatives.</p><p>South Florida U.S. representatives say their decision comes after a recent federal court filing by immigrant advocates with hundreds of pages of teens describing "prison-like" conditions endured in the Homestead, Florida facility.</p><p>Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Donna Shalala and Debbie Wasserman Schultz said the document "provides more disturbing details about the mental and physical damage being inflicted by the prolonged detention of these children."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/parkland-resource-officer-arrested-for-neglect-negligence-related-to-school-shooting" title="Parkland resource officer charged with neglect, negligence related to school shooting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/15/parkland%20shooting%20school%20resource%20officer_1521135114362.png_5109562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/15/parkland%20shooting%20school%20resource%20officer_1521135114362.png_5109562_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/15/parkland%20shooting%20school%20resource%20officer_1521135114362.png_5109562_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/15/parkland%20shooting%20school%20resource%20officer_1521135114362.png_5109562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/15/parkland%20shooting%20school%20resource%20officer_1521135114362.png_5109562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Parkland resource officer charged with neglect, negligence related to school shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 03:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced Tuesday the arrest of the school resource officer who was on duty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the day a gunman killed 17 people.</p><p>FDLE said former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson , 56, was arrested and charged with seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury. According to the Associated Press, State Attorney Mike Satz said the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years. Peterson's bail was set at $102,000.</p><p>In a news release, FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said FDLE's 15-month investigation found Peterson "did absolutely nothing" to stop the shooting.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/driver-arrested-after-car-slams-into-haines-city-office" title="Driver arrested after car slams into Haines City office" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Video_shows_car_slam_into_building_0_7351015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Video_shows_car_slam_into_building_0_7351015_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Video_shows_car_slam_into_building_0_7351015_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Video_shows_car_slam_into_building_0_7351015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Video_shows_car_slam_into_building_0_7351015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A speeding, unlicensed driver lost control of his car Monday afternoon and ended up crashing into a Haines City business, police say. Video via HCPD." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Driver arrested after car slams into Haines City office</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 01:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 02:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A speeding, unlicensed driver lost control of his car Monday afternoon and ended up crashing into a Haines City business, police say.</p><p>Dramatic surveillance video showed the crash, which happened at the Rent King office along Hinson Avenue just after 5 p.m. Police say Cesar Mendoza Tapia Jr. was turning left from Sixth Street South onto Hinson Avenue when the red Ford Mustang plowed into the building, sending glass and debris flying.</p><p>The car came to rest completely inside the building, causing $25,000 in damage.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/12/school%20guardians%20school%20safety%20officers%20school%20safety%20resource%20officers_1531442608207.png_5790414_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/12/school%20guardians%20school%20safety%20officers%20school%20safety%20resource%20officers_1531442608207.png_5790414_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/12/school%20guardians%20school%20safety%20officers%20school%20safety%20resource%20officers_1531442608207.png_5790414_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/12/school%20guardians%20school%20safety%20officers%20school%20safety%20resource%20officers_1531442608207.png_5790414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Grand jury delves into school safety</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-thief-takes-blowtorch-to-atm-welds-it-shut-instead-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/20/stolen-ATM_1545362508580_6549638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/20/stolen-ATM_1545362508580_6549638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/20/stolen-ATM_1545362508580_6549638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/20/stolen-ATM_1545362508580_6549638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/20/stolen-ATM_1545362508580_6549638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida thief takes blowtorch to ATM, welds it shut instead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/maine-legislators-ok-assisted-suicide-bill-goes-to-governor-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Maine legislators OK assisted suicide; bill goes to governor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bucs-coaches-teammates-get-first-look-at-suh-in-pewter-and-red" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/still-2019-06-04-16h18m10s634_1559679558824_7351343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/still-2019-06-04-16h18m10s634_1559679558824_7351343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/still-2019-06-04-16h18m10s634_1559679558824_7351343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/still-2019-06-04-16h18m10s634_1559679558824_7351343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/still-2019-06-04-16h18m10s634_1559679558824_7351343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bucs coaches, teammates get first look at Suh in pewter and red</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-lawmakers-demand-migrant-teen-facility-be-shut-down-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, More Stories 