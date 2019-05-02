< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Governor DeSantis approves military support funding Posted Jul 13 2019 11:03AM EDT a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417947936");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417947936-404567257"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_military_050219_1556818058515_7211504_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_military_050219_1556818058515_7211504_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_military_050219_1556818058515_7211504_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_military_050219_1556818058515_7211504_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_military_050219_1556818058515_7211504_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417947936-404567257" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_military_050219_1556818058515_7211504_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_military_050219_1556818058515_7211504_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_military_050219_1556818058515_7211504_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_military_050219_1556818058515_7211504_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY_military_050219_1556818058515_7211504_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 11:03AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417947936" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE (NSF)</strong> - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday more than $2.9 million in grants have been distributed by the state Department of Economic Opportunity for infrastructure and community-relations programs tied to military installations.</p> <p>The grants include $500,000 for Jacksonville to complete the purchase of an over 400-acre parcel to increase the buffer zone for flight operations at NAS Jacksonville, and $100,000 to promote the defense and aviation industry at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport.</p> <p>Also included in the grants is $367,000 for Clay County Development Authority to resurface roads around Camp Blanding ; nearly $367,000 for the Space Coast Economic Development Commission to build a new Brevard County Emergency Management Operations Center; and $95,000 to attract new businesses and investments throughout the Space Coast.</p> <p>The grants also include money for a number of projects in the Florida Panhandle, such as nearly $367,000 for Santa Rosa County to buy easements around Whiting Field; All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rabies alert issued for Seminole County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 10:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 10:51AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A rabies alert has been issued by The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH) for neighborhoods surrounding Altamonte Springs.</p><p>"The alert is in response to a feral cat which tested positive for rabies in that area," DOH said in a press release. "Residents in the area near Bunnell Rd and Sunshine Lane bordered to the north by State Road 436, to the east by State Road 434, to the south by Maitland Blvd. and to the west by Eden Park Road should avoid contact with feral cats and other wildlife."</p><p>The DOH is asking the public to get checked out if they or a family member or friend thinks they may have been bitten or scratched by a feral cat that tested positive for rabies.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/teachers-can-score-free-stuff-at-central-florida-walmart-stores-on-saturday" title="Teachers can score free stuff at Central Florida Walmart stores on Saturday" data-articleId="417945336" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teachers can score free stuff at Central Florida Walmart stores on Saturday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 10:13AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walmart is celebrating teachers this weekend by giving them a chance to get free supplies for their classrooms.</p><p>On Saturday, July 13, the company is holding Teacher Appreciation events at stores across the country, including Central Florida. The event runs from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.</p><p>According to Walmart's website, teachers are invited to come party at participating locations and enjoy cake, ice cream and drinks. For the first 300 teachers that show up, they'll score a 'swag bag' filled with school supplies.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tropical-storm-barry-could-make-landfall-as-a-hurricane-state-of-emergency-declared" title="National Hurricane Center: Barry is now a Cat 1 hurricane, moving along the Louisiana coast" data-articleId="417722247" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/Weather_report__July_13__2019am1_0_7520423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/Weather_report__July_13__2019am1_0_7520423_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/Weather_report__July_13__2019am1_0_7520423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/Weather_report__July_13__2019am1_0_7520423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/Weather_report__July_13__2019am1_0_7520423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Weather report: July 13, 2019am1" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>National Hurricane Center: Barry is now a Cat 1 hurricane, moving along the Louisiana coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:02AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 11:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> </p><p> </p><p>**************************************</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " Featured Videos class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical Storm Barry: Thousands without power, rescues underway as storm strengthens</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tropical-storm-barry-could-make-landfall-as-a-hurricane-state-of-emergency-declared"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/storm%20for%20web_1563023266147.png_7520425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="storm for web_1563023266147.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>National Hurricane Center: Barry is now a Cat 1 hurricane, moving along the Louisiana coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-july-13-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FOX 35 Weather Authority"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Forecast: July 13, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/bear-cub-rescued-from-dumpster-with-ladder"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/bear-in-dumpster_1562987392142_7519698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="bear-in-dumpster_1562987392142.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i Most Recent https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/GETTY%20cat_1563029441502.png_7520358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/GETTY%20cat_1563029441502.png_7520358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/GETTY%20cat_1563029441502.png_7520358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rabies alert issued for Seminole County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teachers-can-score-free-stuff-at-central-florida-walmart-stores-on-saturday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teachers can score free stuff at Central Florida Walmart stores on Saturday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/bill-hillary-clinton-booed-at-billy-joel-concert-after-singer-dedicated-song-to-them" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="RALEIGH&#x2c;&#x20;NC&#x20;-&#x20;NOVEMBER&#x20;08&#x3a;&#x20;Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;nominee&#x20;former&#x20;Secretary&#x20;of&#x20;State&#x20;Hillary&#x20;Clinton&#x20;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;her&#x20;husband&#x20;former&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Bill&#x20;Clinton&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bill, Hillary Clinton booed at Billy Joel concert after singer dedicated song to them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/tropical-storm-barry-thousands-without-power-rescues-underway-as-storm-strengthens" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/wx%20app%20graph_1563024811765.png_7520142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/wx%20app%20graph_1563024811765.png_7520142_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/wx%20app%20graph_1563024811765.png_7520142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/wx%20app%20graph_1563024811765.png_7520142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/wx%20app%20graph_1563024811765.png_7520142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tropical Storm Barry: Thousands without power, rescues underway as storm strengthens</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/anti-ice-protesters-pull-down-american-flag-raise-mexico-flag-vandalize-blue-lives-matter-flag" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/ice%20protest_1563024139182.png_7520141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/ice%20protest_1563024139182.png_7520141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/ice%20protest_1563024139182.png_7520141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/ice%20protest_1563024139182.png_7520141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/ice%20protest_1563024139182.png_7520141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Anti-ICE protesters pull down American flag, raise Mexico flag, vandalize 'Blue Lives Matter' flag</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 