- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to join more than 400 local business and faith leaders in Orlando on Tuesday to address the local opioid crisis.

Governor DeSantis and First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis are expected to speak at Project Opioid’s “Hope for the Opioid Crisis” meeting at First Presbyterian Church of Orlando from 8:30 a.m.- 10:00 a.m.

Project Opioid is an initiative established to bring together Central Florida leaders across all sectors to combat the crisis within the community.

According to Project Opioid, the leading cause of death nationwide and in Central Florida is drug overdoses, usually by opioids.

The meeting will provide attendees with practical tools they can implement in their workplaces or congregations to help people struggling with addiction to prescription or illegal pain pills.

Orange County mayor Jerry Demings, Red Lobster CEO Kim Lopdrop, Florida Blue president Pat Geraghty, Dr. Joel Hunter, and Seminole County sheriff Dennis Lemma are set to attend Tuesday’s meeting. They will speak to attendees about solutions to the crisis and the next steps for Project Opioid.