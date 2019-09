- Officials say they want everyone – about 1500 people - out of the Good Samaritan Kissimmee Village senior community by noon, Monday.

In 2017 the community flooded when nearby Shingle Creek overflowed after Hurricane Irma struck Florida. People were forced out of their homes and there was a lot of damage.

The special needs residents there were all being moved to a hospital in Deland that’s on higher ground. While Good Samaritan is transporting some people by ambulance and bus, a lot of other folks are expected to leave on their own.

“For everyone's safety and security, we want all of our residents to evacuate and we're working toward that goal,” said Good Samaritan’s Aaron Woods.

The Osceola County Sheriff said Good Samaritan residents shouldn’t be worried about leaving their belongings behind. Officials said deputies will be doing more patrols in the area and looking for looters during and after the storm.