- A Georgia teen is missing and may be in Florida.

The Cherokee Sheriff's Office says that 16-year-old Landon Ellis is missing.

They say he was last seen in the area of Wyngate Parkway in Woodstock around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. He was wearing a white and grey camo Nike shirt, black and grey camo pants, and a white hat. He is about five-feet, ten-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Landon reportedly indicated that he would be traveling to Florida.

If you have any information on where Landon may be, please call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 678-493-4080.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.