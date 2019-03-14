On Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that charges are to be filed against Hardesty. “This type of behavior — the abuse of animals — will not be tolerated on my watch and I know our law enforcement partners at the FWC and at the federal level share that mindset," Sheriff Ramsay said in a Facebook post.
Posted Mar 14 2019 07:39PM EDT
Elected officials and members of the community joined AdventHealth leaders and staff on Thursday to break ground on a facility which will seve as the only inpatient facility in Winter Garden.
The new seven-story, 100-bed pavilion will allow physicians to treat Winter Garden residents close to home, according to a spokesperson with AdventHealth, formerly known as Florida Hospital.
AdventHealth Winter Garden has provided emergency care to the residents of Winter Garden area since opening in 2016. Since then, the emergency room has seen more than 80,000 patients. The new pavilion will add to the existing 24-bed emergency department and medical office building. The expansion, opening in 2021, is expected to create 700 hospital jobs.
Posted Mar 14 2019 07:30PM EDT
A student at Cocoa High School could be facing multiple felonies after authorities said he attempted to leave school and became violent.
According to witnesses, the 16-year-old boy struck a custodian in the back of the head with a golf cart battery charger as he fled the classroom. The teen then made his way to the front car loop and attempted to pull a parent from her car.
A school security specialist on duty at the time was able to detain the boy until police officers arrived to take him into custody.
Posted Mar 14 2019 06:59PM EDT
The City of Oviedo, in Seminole County, is dealing with an increasing population of black bears. There were five reported sightings in 2016 and a whopping 70 in 2018, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
“A cop came to the door, Oviedo police man and said don’t come out,” said Cathy Schneck, Oviedo resident.
Cathy Schneck and her husband Mel got quite the surprise when a massive bear showed up steps from their front door.