Elected officials and members of the community joined AdventHealth leaders and staff on Thursday to break ground on a facility which will seve as the only inpatient facility in Winter Garden.

The new seven-story, 100-bed pavilion will allow physicians to treat Winter Garden residents close to home, according to a spokesperson with AdventHealth, formerly known as Florida Hospital.

AdventHealth Winter Garden has provided emergency care to the residents of Winter Garden area since opening in 2016. Since then, the emergency room has seen more than 80,000 patients. The new pavilion will add to the existing 24-bed emergency department and medical office building. The expansion, opening in 2021, is expected to create 700 hospital jobs.