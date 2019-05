- Full Sail University will unveil the 'Fortress,' the largest collegiate esports arena in the United States, on Tuesday.

The arena is 11,000 square-feet and has ten-million pixels of screen. It also serves as a classroom where students can lead into the expanding esports industry.

"There's students in here working this facility right now: controlling lights, controlling sound, controlling hard cameras," Full Sail Live Events Director told Fox 35.

Orlando Mayor Buddy and Winter Park Mayor Steve Leary are both going to the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.