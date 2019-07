Lake County is considering building the County Road 455 expansion, connecting South Lake to Clermont.

The road could run from Schofield Road to Hartwood Marsh Road, through a rural area and marsh land. Nearby residents are concerned the road would bring more traffic through their quiet neighborhood.

"It's gonna turn our rural settlement into a highway cut-through," said Joe Cassidy, who feels the rural lifestyle and wildlife are being threatened. "It would just be gone, honestly, it would just completely destroy everything we have worked so hard to protect."