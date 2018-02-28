Former student, 15, accused of threatening Central Middle School

- A fifteen year old teenager has been arrested and charged with making a threat against Central Middle School in West Melbourne, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

At the start of school on Wednesday morning (February 28, 2018) the

A school resource officer at the school received information from concerned students who saw a threat on social media. The threat referenced shooting up Central Middle School with a gun. The teenager who posted the threat was identified as a former student at the school.

The boy was located and detained. After detectives investigated, he was arrested and charged with the second-degree felony crime of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm.