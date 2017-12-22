Former patient-turned volunteer gives teddy bears to children at hospital

- A young girl did her part to spread some holiday cheer at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando. The hospital's youngest volunteer was once a patient.

Maya Tharoo was born premature, just under two pounds at birth. The 13-year-old gifted teddy bears to families and patients this morning.

"A way we could give back is that I could start volunteering, and I could share my story about what I went through when I was little," explained Tharoo, "and that can give hope to the parents and families at the hospital."

Tharoo gave away 180 teddy bears.