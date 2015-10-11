< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story413509710" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413509710" data-article-version="1.0">Former Orange County deputy accused of fraud, grand theft</h1> </header> Posted Jun 19 2019 07:24AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 19 2019 06:48AM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 07:28AM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413509710_413506496_178931";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413506496","video":"575947","title":"Former%20deputy%20facing%20charges","caption":"Good%20Day%20Orlando%20at%206%20a.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F19%2FFormer_deputy_facing_charges_0_7418710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F19%2FFormer_deputy_facing_charges_575947_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655549303%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DPoabSes2rlD5GT8RjqJ9PzFQxjU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fformer-orange-county-deputy-accused-of-fraud-grand-theft"}},"createDate":"Jun 19 2019 06:48AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413509710_413506496_178931",video:"575947",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Former_deputy_facing_charges_0_7418710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Good%2520Day%2520Orlando%2520at%25206%2520a.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/19/Former_deputy_facing_charges_575947_1800.mp4?Expires=1655549303&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=PoabSes2rlD5GT8RjqJ9PzFQxjU",eventLabel:"Former%20deputy%20facing%20charges-413506496",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fformer-orange-county-deputy-accused-of-fraud-grand-theft"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-413509710"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:48AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:28AM EDT</span></p> data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413509710-360587850" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413509710" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A former Orange County deputy has been fired and arrested by his own agency.He's now facing grand theft and fraud charges.</p><p>Deputy Jackson Etienne was arrested on Tuesday.</p><p>According to a sheriff's office report, the victim trusted the suspect because he was a sheriff's deputy. <br> They say the victim met Etienne in 2018 and eventually agreed to buy two buses and a car from him for more than $27,000. </p><p>However, two weeks after the payment was made, the victim says he never saw the vehicles.</p><p>When the victim pressed Etienne to show him what he bought, the report says Etienne showed him a bus that was in far worse shape than expected. That's when the victim says he knew he had been schemed.</p><p>The report says the victim never got any of the vehicles he paid for and never got his money back.</p><p>Etienne is charged with scheming to defraud and grand theft. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/former-orange-county-deputy-accused-of-grand-theft" title="Former Orange County deputy accused of grand theft" data-articleId="413461501" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Orange_County_deputy_arrested_0_7417810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Orange_County_deputy_arrested_0_7417810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Orange_County_deputy_arrested_0_7417810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Orange_County_deputy_arrested_0_7417810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Orange_County_deputy_arrested_0_7417810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Orange County deputy accused of grand theft</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 10:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 10:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested one of its former deputies, Tuesday, accused of scheming a friend out of thousands of dollars.</p><p>Investigators arrested Jackson Etienne on charges of grand theft and scheme to defraud. </p><p>The arrest is the result of a criminal investigation stemming from a citizen complaint.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/security-ramped-up-for-president-trumps-visit-to-orlando" title="Security ramped up for President Trump's visit to Orlando" data-articleId="413459456" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Security_ramped_up_for_Trump_visit_0_7417710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Security_ramped_up_for_Trump_visit_0_7417710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Security_ramped_up_for_Trump_visit_0_7417710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Security_ramped_up_for_Trump_visit_0_7417710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Security_ramped_up_for_Trump_visit_0_7417710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Security ramped up for President Trump's visit to Orlando</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lara Greenberg, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 10:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Law enforcement officers were out in full force from agencies all over Central Florida.</p><p>Police say someone with a gun came to the event. He had a valid concealed weapons permit and was not allowed inside. However, Orlando Police say they haven't had any other incidents happen.</p><p>Officers say they have had visits like this in the past and know how to deal with them, but this is different, because the president is kicking off the 2020 campaign and the big announcement warrants a larger police presence. People waiting in line said they noticed the police presence and felt safe.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/officer-saves-senior-from-back-rolling-car" title="Officer saves senior from back-rolling car" data-articleId="413451435" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_officer_stops_car_before_it_runs__0_7412389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_officer_stops_car_before_it_runs__0_7412389_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_officer_stops_car_before_it_runs__0_7412389_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_officer_stops_car_before_it_runs__0_7412389_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_officer_stops_car_before_it_runs__0_7412389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officer saves senior from back-rolling car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A senior citizen was nearly killed by a car she forgot to put in park.</p><p>A Leesburg police officer who was on a break jumped in and saved the day. It happened at a Shell station on U.S. Highway 441. The close call was caught on camera. The woman’s head was incredibly close to being crushed by the vehicle, the officer said. </p><p>The officer was getting a snack inside the convenience store. When he came out, he saw something awful unfolding, and he put himself between the car and the victim. The video shows the near-death experience and that officer being cool under pressure, running into action, rescuing the woman.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/video-stingray-caught-by-fisherman-gives-birth-on-florida-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/stingray%20for%20web_1560948244246.png_7419013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Chrisoula Harris" title="stingray for web_1560948244246.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>VIDEO: Stingray caught on fishing line gives birth on Florida beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/new-jersey-fishermen-have-close-encounter-with-great-white-shark"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Jeff Crilley" title="great white encounter 2_1560945526559.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Jersey fishermen have close encounter with great white shark</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/former-orange-county-deputy-accused-of-fraud-grand-theft"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="handcuffs_1444577974483-407693-407693-407693-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Former Orange County deputy accused of fraud, grand theft</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-launches-re-election-bid-before-jam-packed-arena-vows-to-keep-america-great-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/trump-re-election-orlando-rally_1560907025540_7416708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="trump-re-election-orlando-rally_1560907025540.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump launches re-election bid before jam-packed arena, vows to 'Keep America Great'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/video-stingray-caught-by-fisherman-gives-birth-on-florida-beach" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/stingray%20for%20web_1560948244246.png_7419013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/stingray%20for%20web_1560948244246.png_7419013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/stingray%20for%20web_1560948244246.png_7419013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/stingray%20for%20web_1560948244246.png_7419013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/stingray%20for%20web_1560948244246.png_7419013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Chrisoula&#x20;Harris" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>VIDEO: Stingray caught on fishing line gives birth on Florida beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/president-trump-debuts-hillary-clinton-impression-during-florida-campaign-rally" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump debuts Hillary Clinton impression during Florida campaign rally</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/new-jersey-fishermen-have-close-encounter-with-great-white-shark" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Jeff&#x20;Crilley" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey fishermen have close encounter with great white shark</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/former-orange-county-deputy-accused-of-fraud-grand-theft" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former Orange County deputy accused of fraud, grand theft</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-launches-re-election-bid-before-jam-packed-arena-vows-to-keep-america-great-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/trump-re-election-orlando-rally_1560907025540_7416708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/trump-re-election-orlando-rally_1560907025540_7416708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/trump-re-election-orlando-rally_1560907025540_7416708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/trump-re-election-orlando-rally_1560907025540_7416708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/trump-re-election-orlando-rally_1560907025540_7416708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump launches re-election bid before jam-packed arena, vows to 'Keep America Great'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 